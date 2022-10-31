Waxing On Author Ralph Macchio Recalls Life Before And After The Karate Kid - Exclusive Interview

As beloved actor Ralph Macchio has learned, screen stories can have a vibrant life long after the credits roll — as long as those stories find the right people to keep the spirit of the tale alive. Not only did it happen with his 1984 classic "The Karate Kid" and its two sequels, which gave birth to the smash Netflix series "Cobra Kai," but Macchio himself is also a perfect example of how it can be done. Taking a measured, realistic approach to his life and career, Macchio, thanks to his ability to keep things in proper perspective, has written his own success story no matter the ups and downs he's encountered.

Nearly 40 years after the premiere of Macchio's landmark film, the performer is finally sharing the stories of his life before and after his emotional turn as Daniel LaRusso — the scrappy teen who overcame the perils of bullying — with his new memoir "Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me" (Dutton). The book chronicles Macchio's career as an actor, the uncertainties of show business, and his dedication to his family. Macchio also focuses on the creative forces who greatly influenced him throughout his career, including his "Karate Kid" co-stars Noriyuki "Pat" Morita, William Zabka, and Martin Kove, as well as the film's director, John G. Avildsen, screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen, and producer Jerry Weintraub.

"Waxing On" also delves into Macchio's other projects on stage and screen, including "Cobra Kai," which originated as a YouTube Red series for two seasons in 2018 and 2019. Created by "Karate Kid" superfans Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, "Cobra Kai" — which picks up on the lives of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) more than 30 years after the fateful All-Valley Karate Tournament — became a worldwide phenomenon in 2021 after Netflix acquired the series and produced new episodes that launched with Season 3.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Macchio dived into his work on the book, shared some experiences from the past 38 years after "The Karate Kid," and weighed in on the future of "Cobra Kai" after its blockbuster fifth season.