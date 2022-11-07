Keegan-Michael Key Was Blown Away By Timothée Chalamet's Performance In Wonka

According to Variety, glimpses of the movie shown at the 2022 CinemaCon presentation indicate that the narrative will follow an outcast Wonka as tries to spread joy through his love of sweets. It's a new approach to the character, who has been shown in previous iterations to be innovative and child-like, but also arrogant and despotic. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Key couldn't help but give Chalamet props for his thoughtful portrayal of the iconic character.

"There's this wonderful effortlessness about how he plays Wonka, not to mention the fact that there's this hopeful quality that he gives the character, a kind of indomitable quality that he'll never quit, he's always up for the next thing. He's like, 'OK, that didn't work out? We'll do this and we'll try something else,'" Key told the outlet about his co-star. "And Timothée Chalamet, what can I say? Sacrébleu! This kid, you know, he drips charisma and a wonderful confidence. He's just a really delicious artist."

Chalamet has proven his ability to evoke a wide range of characteristics with performances in movies like "Lady Bird," "Call Me by Your Name," and "The French Dispatch," a talent that's undoubtedly come in handy during his tenure as Wonka. With the addition of Key's shining endorsement, viewers are certainly in for a treat.

"Wonka" is scheduled for release on December 15, 2023.