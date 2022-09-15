Timothée Chalamet Will Be Singing An Eye-Popping Number Of Songs In Wonka

When Timothée Chalamet finally makes his much-anticipated debut as the most famous chocolate maker of all time in Paul King's "Wonka," don't expect the young acting behemoth to go into the world of pure imagination lightly. No, Chalamet will instead be coming out gumballs blazing — singing more songs than both Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp combined, he says in a new profile piece for Vogue. "The dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f*** you want at the wall, you know?" Chalamet explains.

At 26, the "Dune" star has already amassed an incredible Hollywood resumé that includes acclaimed performances in widely-praised movies like 2017's "Call Me by Your Name," Felix van Groeningen's "Beautiful Boy," and Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch." But he's yet to lead his own Hollywood musical, despite having award-winning experience as a theater actor (via Playbill). "I guess what I'm realizing is that one's personal life, one's adult life, can be quite boring and the artist's life can still be extraordinary," Chalamet tells Vogue. As for how many songs, exactly, he'll be singing in 2023's "Wonka," it's a number that the New York City native thinks is perfect for what King wants to do with the "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" prequel.