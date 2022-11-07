Ashley Eckstein Geeked Out With Rosario Dawson When She Visited The Ahsoka Set - Exclusive

First and foremost, Ashley Eckstein was quick to shoot down any rumors that she filmed a cameo for "Ahsoka," but she was hopeful one could potentially materialize for Season 2. Still, it was a dream come true for the actress, as she revealed she finally got the chance to meet Rosario Dawson from visiting the set. "It was a beautiful moment," she explained. "She was so kind and so nice. She was filming something, and she kept running over in between takes. We would chit-chat, and we got to take a photo together."

Eckstein couldn't share what was in the photo due to it containing details related to the show. Such is the secretive nature of working on anything related to "Star Wars." But the two actresses did have a chance to talk about the character, and as Eckstein related, "I was excited to share with her what Ahsoka means to people, and she's seen that as well. She was sharing some of her stories of things that she's seen on social media and how she enjoys re-posting and liking people's Ahsoka posts."

It may have taken a while for the two performers to meet, but it won't be the last. Eckstein shared that the two of them will both be at GalaxyCon taking place in Columbus, Ohio from December 2 to 4.

"Tales of the Jedi" is now available on Disney+.