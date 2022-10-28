Ashley Eckstein Geeks Out Over Her Return To Star Wars With Tales Of The Jedi - Exclusive Interview

What was it like coming back to the role of Ahsoka Tano?

It was a dream come true to step back into Ahsoka's boots again. I'm so grateful that I have been able to breathe life into Ahsoka Tano since 2006. I had the chance to originate the character and create this character together with Dave Filoni starting in 2006, and then "Clone Wars" came out in 2008. Had you told me back in 2008 that I'd be here in 2022 talking about more Ahsoka, I don't think I would've believed you.

I would've hoped and would've been so excited, but I don't think I would've believed you. I'm so grateful for all the opportunities and to be here today and to have another opportunity to step into Ahsoka's boots. The fans are really going to like "Tales of the Jedi."

In the show, we see various points in Ahsoka's life. How much did these stories line up with what you originally envisioned for the character?

Dave Filoni always works on a need-to-know basis, so he tells you what you need to know to record, but nothing more usually, because there's so many stories that are being told. Everything's so confidential, so I didn't know.

I wasn't surprised by the Jedi training episode because we always talked a lot about Ahsoka's training and Ahsoka's relationship with Anakin, but the episode where she was at Padme's funeral was really touching to me. I was so happy to hear that she was there because I feel like [that was] one thing that never got explored enough, and we did have some amazing moments with Ahsoka and Padme between "Clone Wars" and then "Forces of Destiny," but Ahsoka and Padme were very close. They did have a beautiful friendship, so Ahsoka would want to be at Padme's funeral. That would be important for her to be there.

I'm such a huge proponent of women supporting women, and I loved the scenes where we got to see Ahsoka and Padme, or Ahsoka and Barriss before Barriss turned on her, or Ahsoka and Ventress. I love when we got to see the female characters come together. I was honored that we got to share that moment and to see that Ahsoka was there.

Going into "Tales of the Jedi," did you have to prepare any differently to play Ahsoka than in "Clone Wars," seeing how we're getting different life points for Ahsoka than what we've seen previously?

No. It's funny. Now, Ahsoka is truly just a part of me. She's a part of my heart and soul. What some fans don't realize is that I was cast as Ahsoka to be myself. Originally, they wanted Ahsoka to have an Icelandic accent, and I butchered an Icelandic accent in my audition. It was so terrible. I was really surprised when I got the part. When they called and told me that I got the part, they said, "Tell her to show up and be herself. We watched her in between takes. We heard her regular voice, and we really think that's a good fit for Ahsoka."

The first six months of when I recorded Ahsoka, it was a lot of conversation with Dave Filoni of ... he'd [ask], "Ashley, how would you say this? How would you react to this? How would you be sarcastic with this? How would you react to this situation?"

I got to bring my whole self to this character. Fast forward all these years later, Ahsoka in the "Clone Wars" era is most like me, especially towards the end of Clone Wars. I feel like she's most me even now. It feels like home. It feels like I'm stepping into a well-worn pair of boots, those boots that are broken in and you never want to get rid of them. You keep fixing them whenever a seam busts loose. It feels like stepping into your favorite pair of boots, and you very much feel at home.