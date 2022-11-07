Sylvester Stallone Explains Why He Called Out Rocky Producer Irwin Winkler

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Italian Stallion was asked about the Instagram post, and he revealed that the shock of a "Drago" movie only added to issues regarding the fact that he doesn't own any of the rights to the Rocky character, despite creating him. "They wanted another 'Rocky.' And I was willing to do it," Stallone explained. "But I said, 'After 45 years, can we change the playing field a little bit? Level it out? Can't I get a piece of what I created all these years ago?'"

The history of "Rocky" even coming to fruition is iconic as the franchise that came from it. The nature of the underdog was engrained into the script, thanks to Stallone who wrote it and fought (not literally) to play the lead role. However, Stallone explained to THR that deals made back in the day prevented him from claiming ownership.

"It was a deal that was done unbeknownst to me by people that I thought were close to me and they basically gave away whatever rights I would have had. At the time I was so excited to be working and I didn't understand this is a business. Who knew Rocky would go on for another 45 years?"

Even so, he felt his history with the franchise was enough to weigh in with a bit of say-so on its future. "I don't want anyone to control it. If I write it and the studio agrees to do it, it's done. You can't [make a Rocky sequel] just because you want your children to have a job," he said, referring to his Instagram post that attacked Winkler and his producer children. "The other producer, Bob Chartoff, was always very nice. Irwin Winkler was just the opposite."