Jaume Collet-Serra Apparently Studied For Six Months To Load Black Adam With Deep-Cut Easter Eggs

Screen Rant sat recently down with the editor of "Black Adam," Michael L. Sale, to discuss the film's depth in more detail. During the interview, Sale spoke highly of the film's director, Jaume Collet-Serra, who apparently put a lot of prep work into making this film look and feel as authentic as he could.

"I've got to tell you, there's a bunch of [Easter eggs], really. Jaume Collet-Serra is super smart, and he put bunches of things in there," Sale told Screen Rant. Obviously, the editor didn't give any away. That would defeat the purpose of an Easter egg, but he said that they were drawn from video games, the DC Extended Universe, and the comics. He encouraged viewers to search for them and insisted that the more you watch the film, the more you'll find.

"Jaume studied for six months for this movie. He read every comic book, and he has some crazy, amazing memory. He remembers everything," Sale continued, emphasizing how much work the director put into "Black Adam." It's a fan's dream to hear that, especially with the rise of superhero films that feature directors who apparently know little to nothing about the source material. Sale even explained that one of his favorite parts of working on the film was whenever he asked a question about why something was the way it was, Collet-Serra would always have a long, detailed answer because he made sure he knew what he was talking about.

The pair worked hard together to ensure tidbits that weren't entirely necessary to the story still made it into the movie for the fans. "They [cast & crew] were really excited by these little Easter eggs and pushing for them and making sure that they didn't get lost along the way," Sale said.