Jaume Collet-Serra Apparently Studied For Six Months To Load Black Adam With Deep-Cut Easter Eggs
"Black Adam" hit theaters in October 2022 with amazingly positive reviews from fans. While the critics had a lot of, well, criticism, the general audience score on Rotten Tomatoes has hovered around 90% since its release. Some fans have even claimed that "Black Adam" is one of the greatest DC films ever made.
What resonated well with the fans was a combination of a few key factors that went into the film's creation. For starters, it brought together a talented cast that introduced a colorful new array of characters. From Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Black Adam to Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate to Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, each remarkable talent brought passion to their roles. The film was also packed full of fun action scenes and surprisingly good special effects that were stunning to watch.
"Black Adam" was also genuinely funny at all the right times but handled themes of political siege, slavery, death, murder, and the pursuit of freedom surprisingly well. On top of all of that, "Black Adam" was arguably a story that comic fans and non-comic-readers alike could wholeheartedly enjoy. Someone who didn't know anything about the character or the context could go in and enjoy the film from start to finish without feeling confused or belittled. But thanks to director Jaume Collet-Serra, the film was crammed full of Easter eggs and references for those who were in the know to find.
Editor Michael L. Sale had nothing but praise for Jaume Collet-Serra
Screen Rant sat recently down with the editor of "Black Adam," Michael L. Sale, to discuss the film's depth in more detail. During the interview, Sale spoke highly of the film's director, Jaume Collet-Serra, who apparently put a lot of prep work into making this film look and feel as authentic as he could.
"I've got to tell you, there's a bunch of [Easter eggs], really. Jaume Collet-Serra is super smart, and he put bunches of things in there," Sale told Screen Rant. Obviously, the editor didn't give any away. That would defeat the purpose of an Easter egg, but he said that they were drawn from video games, the DC Extended Universe, and the comics. He encouraged viewers to search for them and insisted that the more you watch the film, the more you'll find.
"Jaume studied for six months for this movie. He read every comic book, and he has some crazy, amazing memory. He remembers everything," Sale continued, emphasizing how much work the director put into "Black Adam." It's a fan's dream to hear that, especially with the rise of superhero films that feature directors who apparently know little to nothing about the source material. Sale even explained that one of his favorite parts of working on the film was whenever he asked a question about why something was the way it was, Collet-Serra would always have a long, detailed answer because he made sure he knew what he was talking about.
The pair worked hard together to ensure tidbits that weren't entirely necessary to the story still made it into the movie for the fans. "They [cast & crew] were really excited by these little Easter eggs and pushing for them and making sure that they didn't get lost along the way," Sale said.