James Wan's Crooked Man Conjuring Spin-Off Feature Isn't Happening

If you know horror, then you're likely very familiar with James Wan and the various works he's had a hand in over the years. His first mainstream hit came in 2004 in the form of "Saw," which set him on a prosperous yet spooky Hollywood path. In the years that followed, Wan directed such productions as "Dead Silence" and "Insidious" before he really found his groove in 2013. His supernatural horror flick "The Conjuring" premiered that year, launching him into the stratosphere and kickstarting a highly successful cinematic franchise that has yet to disappear.

All in all, "Conjuring" Universe may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it's undoubtedly among the most popular horror franchises out there. From "The Nun" to "Annabelle," it has grown exponentially throughout the 2010s, thanks in large part to positive fan feedback. Therefore, it only makes sense that it will continue to expand into the 2020s and likely beyond. One such addition that's been in limbo for a while is "The Crooked Man": a spin-off title focused on the terrifying character from "The Conjuring 2" that was first discussed back in 2017 (via Bloody Disgusting).

Sadly, for those hoping to see "The Crooked Man" at the movies, we have some bad news. The long-gestating off-shoot film is no longer happening, as revealed by James Wan himself.