James Wan's Crooked Man Conjuring Spin-Off Feature Isn't Happening
If you know horror, then you're likely very familiar with James Wan and the various works he's had a hand in over the years. His first mainstream hit came in 2004 in the form of "Saw," which set him on a prosperous yet spooky Hollywood path. In the years that followed, Wan directed such productions as "Dead Silence" and "Insidious" before he really found his groove in 2013. His supernatural horror flick "The Conjuring" premiered that year, launching him into the stratosphere and kickstarting a highly successful cinematic franchise that has yet to disappear.
All in all, "Conjuring" Universe may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it's undoubtedly among the most popular horror franchises out there. From "The Nun" to "Annabelle," it has grown exponentially throughout the 2010s, thanks in large part to positive fan feedback. Therefore, it only makes sense that it will continue to expand into the 2020s and likely beyond. One such addition that's been in limbo for a while is "The Crooked Man": a spin-off title focused on the terrifying character from "The Conjuring 2" that was first discussed back in 2017 (via Bloody Disgusting).
Sadly, for those hoping to see "The Crooked Man" at the movies, we have some bad news. The long-gestating off-shoot film is no longer happening, as revealed by James Wan himself.
Wan broke the news of The Crooked Man's cancelation on social media
On November 4, 2022, James Wan made an Instagram post containing several behind-the-scenes photos of his ghoulish friend, the Crooked Man — or, rather, Javier Botet, since he's the person who brought the horrifying entity to life in "The Conjuring 2." After reminding the world that his unsettling movements were possible using age-old camera tricks and not CGI, Wan gave a discouraging update on the Crooked Man-centric spin-off. "Unfortunately the spin-off movie with this character isn't happening. But maybe one day," he writes in the caption box, much to the dismay of all who wanted to see the film happen.
Thankfully, if you're hoping to return to the "Conjuring" Universe sometime soon, more films are on the way. Next up on the docket is a sequel to 2018's "The Nun," which will debut on September 8, 2023, with Michael Chaves in the director's chair and Bonnie Aarons reprising her sinister Valak role. After that, "The Conjuring 4" will arrive, following up on 2021's "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It." At the time of this writing, the sequel lacks a release date, but it stands to reason that it'll reach the silver screen sooner rather than later. Don't be surprised if more entries in the franchise come to light down the line as well.
It's too bad that, for the time being, the Crooked Man won't get a spotlight of his own. Although, at least fans can look forward to other stories within the "Conjuring" Universe as consolation prizes.