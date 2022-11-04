Why Henry Cavill Had To Be Cautious About Holding Out Hope That He Might Play Superman Again

Henry Cavill sat down with Deadline following the official confirmation that he would be returning to play Superman again in an upcoming live-action DC movie, following his brief cameo in "Black Adam." While the actor was clear that the role was a very important one to him, he revealed that it was also important for him to let go of things that are not in his power to change.

"As an actor, you have to learn that there are things out of your control, no matter what you may think, no matter how your performance was, no matter what factors were not in your control in the first place, no matter how the audience feels," Cavill explained. "It was something which I had to very gently hold onto in my heart because I didn't know whether I would have the opportunity to play it again."

While it's totally understandable that Cavill wanted to hope the role would return to him, despite factors out of his control, fans probably weren't aware of the tumult that holding on to that bit of hope caused in the performer. "The opportunity was very important to get again, and I'm very, very lucky and feel very privileged to have that opportunity now," Cavill concluded.

Well, it certainly sounds like the actor is happy to be wearing the iconic Superman suit again, and fans can no doubt look to see him wearing it on the big screen at least one more time.