Why Henry Cavill Had To Be Cautious About Holding Out Hope That He Might Play Superman Again
Henry Cavill hit the big time when he was cast as Clark Kent/Superman in Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel." Though the actor had previously appeared in other genre films like "Immortals" and "Stardust" and hit TV shows like "The Tudors" (via IMDb), it wasn't until he stepped into the red cape and tights of Kal-El that he became a household name.
Cavill would go on to reprise the role three more times in "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Justice League," and the re-shoots that comprised the reworked director's cut "Zack Snyder's Justice League." However, since then, and amid many shake-ups at Warner Bros., Cavill's portrayal of the Man of Steel remained heavily in question. Evidently, this fact took a toll on the performer as well, as Cavill revealed the internal struggle that accompanied his desire to hold on to the hope of playing Superman again and the wave of emotions that were tied to it.
Cavill had to let go of things he couldn't change
Henry Cavill sat down with Deadline following the official confirmation that he would be returning to play Superman again in an upcoming live-action DC movie, following his brief cameo in "Black Adam." While the actor was clear that the role was a very important one to him, he revealed that it was also important for him to let go of things that are not in his power to change.
"As an actor, you have to learn that there are things out of your control, no matter what you may think, no matter how your performance was, no matter what factors were not in your control in the first place, no matter how the audience feels," Cavill explained. "It was something which I had to very gently hold onto in my heart because I didn't know whether I would have the opportunity to play it again."
While it's totally understandable that Cavill wanted to hope the role would return to him, despite factors out of his control, fans probably weren't aware of the tumult that holding on to that bit of hope caused in the performer. "The opportunity was very important to get again, and I'm very, very lucky and feel very privileged to have that opportunity now," Cavill concluded.
Well, it certainly sounds like the actor is happy to be wearing the iconic Superman suit again, and fans can no doubt look to see him wearing it on the big screen at least one more time.