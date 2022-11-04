Westworld's Cancellation Means The Show Will Never Close Its Final Loop

The following article contains spoilers for the "Westworld" television series.

With the sudden cancellation of HBO's "Westworld" series, fans have lingering questions that will never be answered. The one big question that will never be answered is simply, what does the ending of Season 4 mean? At the end of Season 4, which aired in August 2022, fans weren't sure if they were getting a series finale. Star Ed Harris even suggested to The Hollywood Reporter that the series was going to be filming again in the spring of 2023. Now, with the official cancellation of the show coming from HBO, fans are left with an open-ended conclusion to interpret.

The (now) final episode of the series begins with the human race reaching near extinction. They are killing each other with no regard after the plan William (Ed Harris), who has also died, has set into motion. This leads to the death of Maeve and Bernard, played by Thandiwe Newton and Jeffrey Wright respectively, in the previous episode. Ashley (Luke Hemsworth) is killed off by Angela Sarafyan's Clementine, who is also killed off, and later, Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) are believed to be dead as well in the finale. By the end, most of the main characters of the show have been killed off.

Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) goes to the Sublime, the world created for hosts to live without humans, and simulates one last game. She recreates the original "Westworld" theme park, for a final second chance at whether humans can — or really deserve to — survive extinction.