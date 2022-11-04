Law & Order: SVU Season 24, Episode 6 Has Fans Buzzing Over Rollins' Looming Exit

This article contains spoilers for Season 24, Episode 6 of "Law & Order: SVU."

Since its premiere way back in the autumn of 1999, "Law & Order: SVU" has seen many characters leave and return to the 16th precinct. The most noteworthy exit after the departure of Stephanie March as ADA Alexandra Cabot was the departure of Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler at the end of Season 12. Both of these popular characters eventually returned to the series after years away from the unit, but this doesn't ease the loss many fans feel once their favorites turn in their badge or law credentials for new careers or positions.

Kelli Giddish, who plays Detective Amanda Rollins, a transplant from the Atlanta Police Department, will be the latest star of the show to leave the program. But the good news in this farewell is that both she and ADA Carisi (Peter Scanavino), affectionately known as "Rollisi," will both have a happy ending, according to writer/executive producer Julie Martin. With this good news in mind, the events of Season 24, Episode 6 have fans wondering exactly how Det. Rollins will leave the series.