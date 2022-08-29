We Finally Know Kelli Giddish's Last Episode Of Law & Order: SVU

The news of Kelli Giddish's departure from "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has shocked the "SVU" fandom. Amanda Rollins has been a staple on the NBC drama for over 10 seasons, joining Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Odafin Tutuola (Ice-T) in the squad room after Elliot Stabler's (Christopher Meloni) Season 12 exit. Fans of the series have always been somewhat torn over Rollins, with some not quite connecting with the character and others defending her fiercely.

Those who love detective Rollins have been speaking out following Giddish's dismissal from "Law & Order: SVU," which was a decision handed down from above. Showrunner David Graziano has stood by the actress through the departure drama this past week, writing on Instagram (via Variety), "She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I've come across in my 24 years of writing television. I'm saddened by her looming exit. It'll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again."

Now Graziano is letting fans in on when Rollins' last episode of "Law & Order: SVU" will be. Unfortunately, it's sooner rather than later.