Quentin Tarantino Definitively Claims He's Not Interested In Directing An MCU Project

If you've ever wondered what a Quentin Tarantino film set in the MCU would look like, prepare to be perpetually disappointed. Tarantino isn't interested, making him the latest in a long line of widely revered directors to pooh-pooh the notion of helming a superhero movie.

While a handful of respected filmmakers have by now tried their hand at cape flicks, including, recently, Chloe Zhao's "Eternals" and Sam Raimi's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," an even greater number have scoffed at the notion, citing the assembly-line production style and heavy reliance on VFX, among other perceived artistic depredations of such big-budget blockbusters. Others, such as Destin Daniel Cretton, have been sweet-talked into directing an MCU feature.

In the latest example of what's become a trend within entertainment journalism, The Los Angeles Times questioned Quentin Tarantino as to why he's never directed a superhero movie. If the journalist, who writes that he knew what Tarantino would say but thought it would be fun to hear him say it, was searching for a pull quote that would make its way into secondary reporting such as this, he certainly got one. Tarantino was quick to put forth some strong opinions about superhero directors and explained why he doesn't want the job.