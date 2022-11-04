One Piece Film: Red's Strong U.S. Debut Could Change The Box Office Hierarchy For Black Adam

The 2022 box office data for theatrical showings of movies has been sporadic and divergent based on a wide range of factors. But one inescapable detail for this is the magnitude of only certain films that have yielded strong returns of revenue in the early and middle portions of the year. The autumn season also seems to be improving a bit, thanks in part to the strong showing of "Black Adam," which gained its star, The Rock, his strongest opening weekend at the box office. The movie opened higher than any of Dwayne Johnson's films where the actor headlined the production, with only ensemble acting examples such as the "Fast and Furious" franchise offerings and "The Mummy Returns" debuting to higher grosses.

The fall of 2022 has been a good season so far for series anime, with the return of popular series in addition to new launches such as "Chainsaw Man" and "Raven of the Inner Palace." But this is also being seen in theaters as well with "One Piece Film: Red" already becoming the highest-grossing film of the year in Japan (per Box Office Mojo). In the United States, the animated movie has also shown a strong opening at the domestic box office, and this could potentially change the ticket sales domination of "Black Adam."