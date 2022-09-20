2022's Box Office Numbers Are A Roller Coaster Ride That Has Us Worried

Movies are a multi-billion dollar industry that require significant planning, resources, and advertising. Although there are examples of independent films that earn tremendous accolades on a shoestring budget, there are also tent-pole movies that have aims of becoming what is best known as a "blockbuster." No, we aren't talking about the now-defunct video rental place, but instead, a movie that motivates the general public to line up in droves to see it. Just think of any of the "Avengers" movies or James Cameron's vaunted "Avatar," which, as The Numbers reports, has made around $2.8 billion.

However, since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, movies were forced to either retool their operations or go into a temporary stasis to halt the spread of the incredibly infectious virus. The Guardian notes that several movie chains completely shut down during the aforementioned pandemic, which caused some financial woes for movie studios that no longer had an outlet for their hard work and effort. Some studios turned to the recent addition of streaming as a form of entertainment, with Reuters stating that Warner Bros. moved their entire 2021 line-up to HBO Max in an attempt to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus. However, now that the pandemic has transitioned to an endemic illness, movie theaters are once again trying to shift back into gear, but recent exclusive data obtained by Looper shows that movie theaters have not yet shaken off the devastating effects of Covid, nor the current financial pain facing the world.