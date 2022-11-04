Rumors Of Bob Odenkirk Joining The MCU For Wonder Man Have Fans Buzzing

When it comes to what fans on social media expect from a Bob Odenkirk appearance in the MCU, many believe the 60-year-old comedy legend would transition smoothly into Disney's more family-friendly and action-based Marvel universe, the same way Paul Rudd did with "Ant-Man." Even the select few who are doubting Odenkirk's MCU acting run think he could somehow make something fit if given the right role.

"I can't see Odenkirk playing a super hero role for some reason," tweeted @FalkynD. "Then again I thought the same of Paul Rudd but I've really enjoyed his Ant Man." User @TinseltownMayor wrote: "I assume he's playing Simon's agent. It's a good part for him, he gets to do dirtbag comedy and supervillainy, and it's also like the only supporting character Wonder Man has."

Most fans expect Odenkirk to play William's agent in the comic books, Neal Saroyan, who is described on Marvel.com as the leader of The Nobility crime syndicate. But if that's not who Odenkirk is portraying, then social media users have just one request. If the rumors about Bob Odenkirk joining the MCU for "Wonder Man" are actually true, then fans want Marvel Studios to utilize his talents in the best way possible. "DON'T WASTE HIM," tweeted @tasm_nate in response to The Illuminerdi's report.

User @YNW_Ian wrote, "Honestly just playing a silly character is right up bobs ally. That's what he was known for until like 10 years ago. I would love him to get a serious acting role in marvel but playing a fun side character isn't a waste at all." At the time of this publication, neither Odenkirk nor Marvel Studios has commented on the matter.