Everything Vice Doesn't Tell You About The True Story

Obviously, there are a lot of moments in "Vice" that never actually happened. It's safe to say that Dick Cheney (portrayed by Christian Bale) and his wife Lynne (Amy Adams) did not recite William Shakespeare's "Macbeth" in bed, nor did he attend a fancy restaurant with items such as Guantanamo Bay and the War Powers Act on the menu. (If such a restaurant really existed, we doubt it would pass inspection.) It's no wonder, then, that sifting the facts from fiction in "Vice" is a little bit tricky since some scenes from the movie don't even profess to be true.

Since creating "The Big Short," director Adam McKay has moved away from comedies and has focused on creating more serious works like "Vice" (and, subsequently, "Succession" and "Don't Look Up"). With that being said, there are definitely elements of humor in "Vice." It's still a satire, so it has every right to extrapolate or even exaggerate. But the problem, as outlets like Vox have pointed out, is that most people mistake the movie for an objective and (mostly) realistic history of Dick Cheney. Viewers not familiar with Cheney's history are likely to take everything at face value and assume that everything in the movie actually happened (except for the fantasy sequences that obviously didn't). The true story of Dick Cheney is a bit more complicated, though. While many of the moments in "Vice" did happen, they weren't always exactly like the movie portrays them. So let's explore what "Vice" omits or gets wrong about this titular vice president.