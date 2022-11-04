How Jordan Peele And Keegan Michael Key Were Convinced Their Wendell & Wild Characters Should Resemble Them - Exclusive

The comedy duo of Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele are back together for the new stop-motion animated adventure "Wendell & Wild," and thanks to director Henry Selick, their appearances in the new Netflix original movie come with a personal touch.

Selick has directed such classics as "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "James and the Giant Peach," and "Coraline," where puppets are moved slightly and shot frame by frame to bring them to life on film. For "Wendell & Wild," Selick originally asked the stars of Comedy Central's hit "Key and Peele" sketch comedy series to voice the title characters, but Peele — who would soon embark on writing and directing what would become an Oscar-winning horror thriller with "Get Out" — asked the director if he could be more involved behind the scenes. As a result, Peele signed on to produce "Wendell & Wild" and co-write the screenplay with Selick.

In the film, Wendell (Key) and Wild (Peele) begin the story working for their devilish father, Buffalo Belzer (Ving Rhames), in the confines of a hell-like underworld. Dreaming of a better life, the pair of demon brothers get their chance when a 13-year-old orphan girl, Kat (Lyric Ross), summons the mischievous duo to the Land of the Living. Wendell & Wild have the power to help Kat make peace with her guilt over the loss of her mom and dad years before but can't seem to find a way to stay out of trouble in the process.

The interesting thing about "Wendell & Wild" is that Key and Peele actually resemble the characters they play, albeit in an exaggerated way. Selick told Looper in an exclusive interview that the creation of Key and Peele's familiar-looking puppets didn't happen by accident, but he needed his stars to sign off on the idea before filming.