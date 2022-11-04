The Masked Singer '90s Episode Pushed Back Due To The World Series

There's nothing uncommon about a live baseball game being either delayed or postponed. Factors such as rain, lightning, and even an earthquake may have fans at home flipping through the channels, wondering what happened to the game scheduled to be shown at that time. The same circumstance can actually go in the opposite direction, with a baseball game disrupting a scheduled show's airing. And that's exactly what happened Wednesday night, November 2, when fans tuned in to watch "The Masked Singer" on FOX, only to find a broadcast they weren't expecting.

For those fans who don't know, Newsweek reports that the popular (disguised) singing competition was rescheduled due to game four of the "World Series" between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros airing instead. This shake-up was surely a disappointment for some who were dropping in to watch a special 90s-themed episode that was announced back in October. However, the Fox show, which is now in its eighth season, was pushed aside due to the big game, leaving fans wondering when they'll be able to watch host Nick Cannon and the celebrity panel dressed up in their best bright neon.