Winx Club Creator Iginio Straffi Promises Fans That They Haven't Seen The Last Of The Franchise

There are few things in this world that have near-universal appeal, and tales of magical beings are present in almost all cultures. Although sometimes these supernatural beings can be fearsome entities, that isn't the case with Iginio Straffi's "Winx Club" franchise, which features positive messages, mind-bending worlds, and colorful faerie characters. According to IMDb, "Winx Club" kicked off in 2004 and ran until 2019, though there have been several spin-off movies and a live-action adaptation called "Fate: The Winx Saga" on Netflix.

Unfortunately, "Fate: The Winx Saga" was recently canceled after two seasons. Showrunner Brian Young said of the series' unceremonious ending, "This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It's a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I'm so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did." He later added, "It's been an amazing four years. Hopefully we'll see each other again in the future." However, it seems as if Straffi has some words on this matter and has stated that the "Winx" franchise is not yet over.