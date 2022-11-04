Tom Felton Called Emma Watson An Idiot To Land The Part Of Draco Malfoy

The actors who portrayed the kids in the "Harry Potter" films have been connected for so long, it's hard to imagine that there was a time that they didn't know each other. Just like any other production, the start of the franchise kicked off with an audition process, giving producers and director Chris Columbus the seemingly impossible task of choosing which of the young actors would become immortalized in their eventual famous roles. While promoting his new memoir, "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard," on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Tom Felton spoke about writing the book and his experience making the films, as well his first audition.

For Felton, the process of writing a fully fledged-out memoir didn't come naturally. In fact, he claims he needed a push from his old friend, Emma Watson, who ended up penning a forward in his new book. "Emma was a big inspiration for me to finish the book, actually," he revealed at the 20:39 mark of the podcast episode. "A lot of these [stories] started from scraps of paper. I'd come off stage from a Comic Con, which we've seen each other at as well, and the stories would flesh out a little bit more in my head so I'd quickly take that to a piece of paper."

Felton went on to explain that after Watson read those pieces of paper, she advised him to continue writing more. And as great as it was for Felton to get the push he needed, his very first interaction with Watson, as he mentions in his memoir and on the podcast, was much less friendly.