Young Sheldon Fans Are Divided Over The Lack Of Its Titular Character In Season 6, Episode 6

Now in its 6th season, "Young Sheldon" is exploring more mature themes as its main character enters adolescence and nears adulthood. With frequent narration from his adult counterpart (voiced by none other than "The Big Bang Theory'" star Jim Parsons), Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) reflects on the world around him as he assesses his place in it with logic and reasoning. However, as the prequel progresses, we see different shades of the Cooper family that offer further insight into Sheldon's home life and explain his many odd habits.

Because of Sheldon's impressive intellect, he's already enrolled in college, so it's only natural that he'd become more aware of grown-up dynamics, especially now that his brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) has a baby on the way. Uncle Sheldon is ready to assume more responsibility as he learns about the family's financial problems and even tries to get a job, while hilariously inventing the concept of cryptocurrency well before its booming popularity.

These witty details are a cheeky nod to the show's clever audience that is quick to share them enthusiastically with fellow fans on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. This transcends Thursday night viewings of new episodes into a communal experience resulting in fervent discussion and commentary on the series' many amusing moments. In "Young Sheldon" Season 6 Episode 6, "An Ugly Car, an Affair and Some Kickass Football," fans are torn over Sheldon's lack of spotlight as the story instead centers on Georgie and their father, George Sr. (Lance Barber).