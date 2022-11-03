Chicago Med Fans Are Heartbroken Over Vanessa's Exit In Season 8 Episode 6

The "One Chicago" franchise is still going strong in 2022, but it's not the best time to be a fan. If you're into "Chicago P.D." in particular, chances are you're still reeling from the fact that series original Jesse Lee Soffer has left the program behind. Sure, he's transitioned to directing for a single Season 10 episode, but for the time being, viewers have seen the last of Detective Jay Halstead. Sadly, this surprising departure isn't the only one that "One Chicago" die-hards have to contend with, seeing as things continue to worsen for the "Chicago Med" cast list.

Throughout Season 8, one cast member after another has departed "Chicago Med" for one reason or another. Sarah Rafferty, Guy Lockard, and Brian Tee have all bid "One Chicago" fans farewell for the foreseeable future, and yet another name has joined them. On November 2, 2022, the actress behind Dr. Vanessa Taylor, Asjha Cooper, also announced her goodbye from "Chicago Med" with the release of the episode "Mama Said There Would Be Days Like This" (via Variety) — an announcement that has only made fans even sicker of the Season 8 cast exits.

With Vanessa Taylor officially gone from "Chicago Med," fans of the character and Asjha Cooper, who has brought her to life since her introduction in 2021, have taken to social media to express how heartbroken they are over their sudden exit.