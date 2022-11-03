Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman Had A Lot Of Difficult Conversations Surrounding The Film

In the new Black Panther Podcast, host Ta-Nehisi Coates interviewed "Black Panther" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler in the debut episode. Around the 13:00-mark in the video, the two discuss Chadwick Boseman's commitment to his character, in which Coogler reveals, "His significance [to the character] cannot be overstated. There isn't really anything like it in the industry. Because he was cast before a director for Black Panther was hired for a movie called [Captain America:] Civil War way before they were for sure Black Panther would be a movie..." He then shared how Boseman worked to ensure the legacy of T'Challa by "advocating for what Wakanda should be, and he was having very difficult conversations that are not easy to have, [such as] 'What's T'Challa going to sound like?'"

The actor previously spoke with CNET in 2017, where he mentioned how the character should sound. He revealed, "People think about how race has affected the world. It's not just in the States. Colonialism is the cousin of slavery. Colonialism in Africa would have it that, in order to be a ruler, his education comes from Europe. I wanted to be completely sure that we didn't convey that idea because that would be counter to everything that Wakanda is about..." Boseman concluded by saying he avoided speaking in a European accent to ensure T'Challa sounds distinctive to his nation's identity and culture.