Jesse Lee Soffer Made A Profound Impact On LaRoyce Hawkins While Directing Chicago PD

"Chicago P.D." kicked off way back in 2014, and in next to no time at all, it became a television staple. Not only is it an integral part of the "One Chicago" franchise, but it's a police procedural that fans of the genre can get into on its own merits. The incredible cast is to thank for this on some level, especially those who've been with the program since the very start. Jesse Lee Soffer is one such name who went above and beyond to build the show from the ground up and became a fan favorite in the process.

Given the fanbase surrounding him, his character, and the show at large, it was a tough pill to swallow when Soffer announced his departure from the title in late September 2022. He'd been a regular on "Chicago P.D." since the debut episode, and with the arrival of Season 10, he was ready to leave the role of Detective Jay Halstead behind. However, that's not to say he's left the series entirely, since it came to light roughly a month later that he'd sit in the director's chair for an upcoming Season 10 installment.

His "Chicago P.D." episode serves as his directorial debut, and according to Officer Kevin Atwater actor LaRoyce Hawkins, he's got quite the knack for it. Here's how Jesse Lee Soffer made a major impact on Hawkins during his time as director.