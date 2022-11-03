Mark Wahlberg's Father Stu Will Hit Theaters For A Second Time Featuring A PG-13 Edit

Mark Wahlberg has never been shy about his faith. The actor is well-known for being a devout Christian, despite his bad-boy image (via The Guardian). While most will know Wahlberg for his bevy of violent action movies like "Shooter" and "Transformers: Age of Extinction," and raunchy comedies like "Ted," the actor has announced that he will be focusing on faith-based materials with regard to his future projects (via People).

Naturally, his 2022 religious drama "Father Stu" fits well within that framework. "Father Stu," which is based on a real-life story, follows boxer-turned-actor Stuart Long (Wahlberg) as he has run-ins with the law. Stu eventually changes gears and becomes a Catholic priest. Though critics were lukewarm on the film, which is based on a true story, audiences loved it, awarding the film an audience score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

With this audience likely in mind, "Father Stu" will be returning to theaters this holiday season in a new PG-13 recut that will allow more viewers to see the film.