Young Royals' Malte Gårdinger Teases A Different Side To August In Season 2 - Exclusive

There have been countless iconic characters that fans love to hate, from Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) in "Harry Potter" to Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) in "Game of Thrones." But thanks to Netflix's "Young Royals," there's a new bad guy on the scene who is giving them a run for their money.

Of course, we're talking about August (Malte Gårdinger), who makes life at Hillerska a living hell for his little cousin Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding), the crown prince of Sweden. When viewers are first introduced to August, he seems to have it all — he's charming, athletic, and holds leadership positions at the elite school.

But as Season 1 progresses, it quickly becomes evident that August has a dark side. He's conniving and manipulative, and he stops at nothing until he gets what he wants, whether that's power or un-prescribed ADHD medication. However, his worst moment comes at the end of the season, when he captures an intimate moment between Wilhem and Simon (Omar Rudberg) and makes the video go viral. This move not only drives a wedge between Wilhelm and Simon but also puts Wilhelm in hot water with the royal family.

August's actions seem rather unforgivable. But during Looper's exclusive interview with Gårdinger, the actor hinted that audiences will see a different side to his character in Season 2, which premiered November 1 on Netflix.