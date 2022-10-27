Young Royals' Malte Gårdinger Talks Drama, Deceit, And Romance In Season 2 - Exclusive Interview

When we enter the new season, where would you say August is mentally [and] emotionally right after all of this?

He knows that Wilhelm knows. He wants to either use that information or maybe try to befriend him or try to fix that relationship. I think he felt pretty bad. They've also gone on this Christmas break, so he has had time to reflect a bit.

Do you think there's any way for Wilhelm and Simon to get past that and actually be friends with him?

Who knows? Personally, I would not befriend him after that. But who knows? They're pretty forgiving people, so maybe. Maybe not.

Without giving too much away, August goes through quite a roller coaster in Season 2. We see in the trailer a bit of a surprise romance for him. What were your thoughts when you read all of that in the script? How do you think fans will react?

I think they will be shocked by all of the twists and turns and hopefully get a new perspective [on] August as a human being. He may do stupid s*** sometimes, and he messes up and he's a bit of an a**hole, but he's also human, which this season really emphasizes, which I like. When I read it, I was so pumped, super, super pumped.

How did your co-stars react to everything?

I think [they reacted] the same [way]. Every single character has gotten these new layers to them in this new season. I'm looking forward to the reaction [to] that. [The cast] was pretty pumped because everybody got to see different sides to their character.