Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Previews The End Of MCU Phase 4 With Jaw-Dropping New Trailer

The first trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was an emotional rollercoaster. Debuting at San Diego Comic-Con in July, the teaser provided the first footage of the film, which had everyone on stage, in the audience, and at home in tears. Serving as the last movie in Phase 4 of the MCU, "Wakanda Forever" has a lot of weight on its shoulders, but from everything we've seen so far, it certainly looks like it's going to exceed expectations.

The second full-length trailer for the film has dropped, and it's giving us a much different approach than the first. While the first was about the aftermath of losing T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) — which we still don't know how that'll be explained — this second trailer shines an even bigger light on Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and the battle between Wakanda and Talocan. It still packs an emotional punch, but the second trailer highlights Ryan Coogler's signature style, and this might just be the best Phase 4 movie.