Ralph Macchio Gives His Thoughts For A Potential Cobra Kai Season 6 - Exclusive

For the time being, it appears that the senseis and students at Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang Karate have taken the bite out of their rivals at the Cobra Kai dojo, but will a new snake rise in the absence of its leader? That's the burning question that fans of the blockbuster "Karate Kid" spin-off series "Cobra Kai" are asking themselves after the monumental conclusion of the show's fifth season — and one that star Ralph Macchio is not yet able to answer.

Macchio kicked off "The Karate Kid" saga in 1984 as Daniel LaRusso, a New Jersey teen who moves with his mom, Lucille (Randee Heller), to California's San Fernando Valley, where he is immediately bullied by Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and his fellow students at the Cobra Kai dojo. Luckily, Daniel forms a kinship with his apartment building's handyman, Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita), and is able to confront his bullies after his new mentor trains him in martial arts.

"The Karate Kid" and its two sequels gave birth to the "Cobra Kai" series, and now, nearly 40 years after the debut of the film classic, Macchio is detailing the events of his life and career in his new memoir, "Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me" (Dutton). Recounting the events before, during, and after "The Karate Kid" — including the long and winding path to "Cobra Kai" — the release of "Waxing On" comes a little over a month after the release of Season 5. True, the past misdeeds of Cobra Kai's villainous sensei, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), have finally come back to bite him in the behind, but the season also left open the fate of the dojo's original sensei, John Kreese (Martin Kove), who was betrayed by Silver.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Macchio offered his thoughts on the possible return of "Cobra Kai" for another season and other potential storylines that have yet to be explored.