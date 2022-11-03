Avatar: The Way Of Water Will Reunite James Cameron With Three Of His Most Iconic Female Leads

Some of the best directors, as groundbreaking as they are, often apply the tried and tested route of working with cast members they've already collaborated with. Greta Gerwig has Saoirse Ronan, Scorsese has Leonardo DiCaprio, and James Cameron seemingly has a whole squad of stars he's filled his previous work with. Familiar favorites like Michael Biehn, the late Bill Paxton, Jenette Goldstein, and Lance Henriksen were always lingering in the background behind screen titans that were present in the forms of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, and Sigourney Weaver. They were walking, talking easter eggs that were welcome additions to the viewing experience.

In the case of Cameron's next little cinematic outing, that's been 13 years in the making, and he's done it again on a higher level. "Avatar: The Way of Water" sees Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña reprising their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri. These star-crossed CGI lovers are again called into action to protect Pandora from invading forces, and they will have allies to join in their fight. What's particularly special in this long-anticipated entry, however, is that the addition of two cast members sets up a monumental moment. One that would host three stars from Cameron's previous work that aren't just the result of a franchise almost decades in the making but what would encapsulate this self-proclaimed king of the world with three queens he owes his entire career to.