How Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Translates Her Intense Underwater Training To Real Life

Marvel fans have just a week of waiting before "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters, and every interview adds to the hype for the already highly-anticipated Marvel movie.

Following the events of "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Endgame," "Wakanda Forever" focuses on the nation of Wakanda as it adjusts to living with its now-open borders. After the passing of King T'Challa, who protected the country as the Black Panther, Wakanda's leaders must band together to fight off an outside invasion from Talocan, led by Namor. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett all return, reprising their roles from "Black Panther" in what will undoubtedly be an emotional tribute to the great Chadwick Boseman.

"Wakanda Forever" marks a significant milestone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only does it continue the ever-so-important focus on Black culture set up by the original film, but it puts Central American representation front and center, with Tenoch Huerta joining the MCU as one of Marvel's first characters, Namor.

With Namor and Talocan's addition to the MCU comes numerous underwater scenes. Much of "Wakanda Forever" takes place underwater, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, requiring many of the cast to undergo intense training. "Black Panther" star Lupita Nyong'o recently spoke about her underwater training and how it helped her navigate daily life.