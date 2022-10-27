Kevin Feige Has Been Trying To Bring Namor To The Screen Since Before The MCU Existed

Namor the Sub-Mariner is one of the first characters introduced in Marvel Comics, and Kevin Feige has wanted to bring him to live-action for a very long time.

Speaking to Marvel Entertainment at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" world premiere, Feige mentioned that Namor and the Human Torch were two of Marvel's original heroes. He wanted to follow the path laid out by the comics, so one of his early goals was to bring the Atlantean into the movies. "I remember, you know, 18 years ago putting together — I think we even commissioned a script 18 years ago. And the timing was never right, and the idea was never right," Feige revealed.

His dream of bringing Namor to the big screen didn't end there, though. "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler brought the idea to Feige's attention with the idea of revamping the character's origins for a modern-day audience. "Ryan Coogler, on the first [Black Panther] movie, started pitching a war between the kingdoms," Feige said. "And if you actually added a cultural specificity to Namor, and that's certainly what he's done in this movie — it's not Atlantis, it's Talocan — and I can't wait for people to meet the Talocanians and Namor."

Marvel Studios' decision to change Namor's origin from Atlantis to the Aztec legend of Talocan adds a new layer to the comic book antihero. Giving him Mesoamerican roots and casting Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta also opens up another door for representation in the MCU.

Huerta spoke with Variety on the importance of that representation, saying, "It's important for people to see themselves in the movies in this way. It was made with a lot of respect for the Mesoamerican culture, especially Mayan culture."