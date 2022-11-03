Pennyworth's Showrunners On The Horror Movie That Inspired Season 3 - Exclusive

On what made the duo decide to go in a horror direction and if they were influenced by any horror films, Heller said, "Oh, yeah. You caught that. Hammer horror, that kind of English, not-very-horrific stuff. That's the funny thing about when you watch those old horror movies — [with] "Dracula" and stuff, it's like ..."

Stephens popped in with, "When's the horror happening?" Heller added, "He's just creeping up on ..."

And though the horror elements of "Pennyworth" Season 3 aren't necessarily visceral, that kind of unsettling horror can be much scarier than killer clowns and head-spinning demons.

"But compared with actual horror, it's gothic horror. It's not visceral, body horror. I don't like that sort of stuff. It scares me too much. Yeah, there's a horror element. There's also an element in terms of the storytelling; it's about a good time gone bad," Heller explained. "That's essentially what horror [is]. You['ve] got to start with the fun and then take it downhill. That's what happened in the '60s and '70s with that whole psychedelic drug culture. It turned into Charlie Manson and Altamont."

Stephens noted, "Everyone overdosing."

