Tuca & Bertie Is Once Again Cancelled

"Tuca and Bertie," an animated series about two best bird friends from "BoJack Horseman" animator Lisa Hanawalt, has been canceled for a second time following its third season. The show, which stars comedians Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as the titular Tuca and Bertie, debuted its first season on Netflix in 2019. Reviews were overwhelmingly positive and critics praised the heartfelt themes of female friendship and empowerment, with The Washington Post writing, "It's a bit like 'Broad City' turned into a cartoon, with the same giddy undercurrent of female empowerment."

But despite critical acclaim, Netflix axed the series after only three months, shocking many. Luckily for Hanawalt and fans, Adult Swim eagerly snapped "Tuca and Bertie" up for a 2nd season that aired in 2021 and a 3rd that concluded in August 2022. Both seasons garnered equally rave reviews, with each holding a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. But once again, it seems that being a critical darling isn't enough to save the beleaguered series.

Now, in yet another disappointment for Hanawalt, Adult Swim, too, has pulled the plug on "Tuca and Bertie." In a statement posted to her Twitter, Lisa Hanawalt bluntly wrote, "'Tuca & Bertie' has sadly been cancelled."