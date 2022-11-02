Joe Russo Suggests Disney's Live-Action Hercules Will Take A Cue From TikTok For Its Musical Numbers

Disney's live-action remakes of their animated classics haven't always fared well. Rotten Tomatoes compiled a ranked list of all the live-action remakes that Disney has done (including sequels to live-action remakes such as "102 Dalmatians" and "Alice Through the Looking Glass") and, out of 19 movies, 10 of them have a "Rotten" critics' score.

Fans haven't always been enthused by the remakes, either. In the r/CharacterRant subreddit, u/CrazyCoKids laid out their reasons why the remakes don't work and said it's not because they're live-action and it's not because the cast members all seem bored, but rather because they add nothing new to the story. "The main reason is because they're just retreading old ground and trying to 'fix' it by doing it live-action," the user wrote. "Imagine if we got an animated James Bond movie... and instead of adapting an unadapted short-story, or making a new story that tries to take advantage of the medium, just is a remake of 'The World is not Enough' shot-for-shot and beat-for-beat and the differences only being the occasional nod to bad faith critics or "See? I fixed this flaw in the original that was pretty incremental."

Many agreed with this assessment, such as u/BardicLasher who said that "too many of the Disney remakes don't know why they need to be remade and suffer for it." In fact, some of the highest-ranked movies on the Rotten Tomatoes list, such as "Mulan," were notable for how much they changed from the original, while some of the ones on the bottom, such as "The Lion King," changed very little.

One of the next movies to get the live-action treatment will be "Hercules," and the latest comments from the producers have more than a few fans dreading the upcoming film.