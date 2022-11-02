How Rosemarie DeWitt And Her Husband Ron Livingston Got Cast Together In The Estate - Exclusive

In the acidic new farce "The Estate," a group of cousins — played by Toni Collette, Anna Faris, Rosemarie DeWitt, and David Duchovny — converge on the New Orleans mansion of their wealthy, dying aunt (Kathleen Turner), each with the goal of jockeying for pole position in her will. All four of them have different ideas of how to get back in her good graces after being mostly estranged or just disliked by her for years, and some of their plans range from the cynical to the unspeakable.

Beatrice, the character played by DeWitt, intends to be all sweetness and light to her aunt, but Beatrice's seemingly kind demeanor masks a tightly-wound, highly cunning operator who will stop at nothing — not even the loss of her husband's dignity — to get the money she thinks she deserves. As for her hapless husband, James, he's doomed to the lower rungs on the status ladder, even in their own relationship.

James also happens to be played by DeWitt's real-life husband, Ron Livingston, whom she met in 2006 on the TV series "Standoff" and married in 2009. "The Estate" marks yet another time that DeWitt and Livingston have worked together on screen, following "Standoff" and the 2015 film "Digging for Fire," but it's the first time that the pair have played a married couple.

DeWitt told Looper in our exclusive interview that she and Livingston always relish the chance to work together, and "The Estate" was a perfect opportunity. "I think he has an ego about the kinds of roles he plays, but not when it comes to me," she said with a laugh. "He wanted to support me being Beatrice."