Why Sam Claflin's Mycroft Holmes Isn't In Enola Holmes 2

The "Enola Holmes" sequel will differ from the first. It's already been confirmed that the sequel to Netflix's hit 2020 mystery movie will be grittier and more grown-up than its predecessor, with much of the action centering around the 1888 Match Girls' strike — a women-led protest that criticized dangerous conditions at a London match factor — and characters from different backgrounds.

The titular young adult detective (played by Millie Bobby Brown) will interact with some new characters in "Enola Holmes 2," and viewers can expect to see some fresh faces join the franchise. Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Dune") and Hannah Dodd ("Eternals") and David Thewlis ("Harry Potter") are among the newcomers (per Netflix TUDUM), and it will be interesting to see what they have in store for us.

Unfortunately, some popular characters from the first movie will not be returning, including some members of Enola's family. Sam Claflin's Mycroft Holmes is sitting this one out, but there's a perfectly understandable reason for his omission.