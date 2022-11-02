Why Sam Claflin's Mycroft Holmes Isn't In Enola Holmes 2
The "Enola Holmes" sequel will differ from the first. It's already been confirmed that the sequel to Netflix's hit 2020 mystery movie will be grittier and more grown-up than its predecessor, with much of the action centering around the 1888 Match Girls' strike — a women-led protest that criticized dangerous conditions at a London match factor — and characters from different backgrounds.
The titular young adult detective (played by Millie Bobby Brown) will interact with some new characters in "Enola Holmes 2," and viewers can expect to see some fresh faces join the franchise. Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Dune") and Hannah Dodd ("Eternals") and David Thewlis ("Harry Potter") are among the newcomers (per Netflix TUDUM), and it will be interesting to see what they have in store for us.
Unfortunately, some popular characters from the first movie will not be returning, including some members of Enola's family. Sam Claflin's Mycroft Holmes is sitting this one out, but there's a perfectly understandable reason for his omission.
Sam Claflin has a busy schedule
Mycroft Holmes was a thorn in Enola's side in the first movie. As her legal guardian, he insisted that she finished school before she joined the sleuthing business, as he viewed her as troublesome. However, the young detective didn't take his edict on board and proceeded to solve a mystery all on her own. By the end of the movie, Enola established herself as a talented investigator and proved Mycroft wrong, while Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) became her new guardian.
While Sherlock is more popular than Mycroft, some fans would undoubtedly have loved to see the entire Holmes gang reunite in "Enola Holmes 2." However, as director Harry Bradbeer explained in a recent interview with Collider, scheduling conflicts prevented Sam Claflin from reprising the role. "We were very sorry that Sam couldn't be in this one. If there was a future one we would love to have him back. But that was just the practicalities of life."
Fortunately, Claflin's absence meant that the filmmakers could focus on the relationship between Sherlock and Enola, which is explored even further in the upcoming sequel. "I guess there is some blessings in having less pieces because you can do more with what you have," Bradbeer added.