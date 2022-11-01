Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Drew Deeply From Terminator 2 According To Ryan Coogler

Speaking to Collider, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler asserted that "Terminator 2" is a major influence on the latest MCU film. In the interview, the filmmaker compared the conflict between Wakanda and the newly emergent underwater kingdom of Talocan led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta) to the struggle between Robert Patrick's T-1000 and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator. "Terminator 2 is a big inspiration for this movie. Big time," Coogler said. He elaborated, "And you think about what T-1000 wants, and what Arnold Schwarzenegger's robot wants. They both want John Connor, but T-1000 wants to kill him, Arnold Schwarzenegger's character wants to protect him. That's the movie."

As the "Terminator 2" comparison applies to Wakanda and Talocan, Coogler says it's important for audiences to sympathize with both the Wakandans and Namor. "I look at it like that and also try to spend time with them. Not too much ... But enough that you understand where they're coming from and that you believe them when they make threats." If that sounds a bit familiar to fans of the first "Black Panther," it's because Coogler created a similar dynamic with that film, leading many fans to side with Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger and Looper to place him in the top 5 of our MCU movie villain rankings.

Whether "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" deserves the "Terminator" or "Godfather" comparisons remains to be seen as the film lands in theaters on November 11, 2022.