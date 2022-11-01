Paramount+ Drops Teaser, Announces Release Date For Mayor Of Kingstown Season 2
The crime drama "Mayor of Kingstown" debuted with stellar numbers, reaching 2.6 million viewers, becoming one of the most-watched premieres Paramount+ has ever had (via Variety). After the successful first run ended, fans have been anxious for Season 2, and now the first teaser, along with a release date, has arrived.
"Mayor of Kingstown" is one of the many excellent shows from co-creator Taylor Sheridan who also has such hits on his resume as "Yellowstone," "1883," and "Tulsa King." Fellow co-creator Hugh Dillon stars in the series alongside a stellar cast consisting of the MCU's Jeremy Renner, "1883" actress Isabel May, and Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest, just to name a few. The show's powerful narrative following a family of power brokers in the city of Kingstown, where the prison game is a thriving industry surrounded by crime, was loosely inspired by Dillon's hometown and the end result is a series that has earned an impressive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It was really no surprise that Deadline reported in February 2022 that a sophomore run was officially in the works, and the powers that be wasted no time getting it ready for viewers, with filming taking place in June 2022 in Erie, Pennsylvania (via GoErie.com). After months of patiently waiting, fans get their first tease of what's to come in "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 2.
There's more chaos on the way in Mayor of Kingstown Season 2
The teaser released on YouTube may only be 20 seconds, but in that brief time, the enticing preview sets the tone for what promises to be a wild follow-up season. The fallout from the dangerous prison riot will be the focus of Season 2 and how the McLusky family will attempt to maintain control in the aftermath of all the mayhem. The video is a smorgasbord of violence and chaos that proves how crucial it is to keep order in a volatile environment. The show looks to raise the stakes in its next iteration, and fans will not have to wait that long to see what the second outing offers. Capping off the tantalizing tease is a release date for the premiere of "The Mayor of Kingstown" Season 2. Viewers should make their calendars for January 15, 2023, because that's when the McLuskys return to the small screen.
Dianne Wiest was certainly excited for fans to see the changes to her character in Season 2 when she revealed that people wouldn't be seeing the same Miriam McLusky they saw in the first ordeal. "Miriam is filled with hate [and] rage. She doesn't believe in family anymore. All she wants to do is reach the mind[s] of prisoners. I think that's a cover for fear of losing her two remaining sons, Jeremy [Renner] and Taylor Handley." Her statements, along with the teaser, prove that things will really be heating up in "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 2, and Paramount+ subscribers should prepare themselves for the chaos that's coming.