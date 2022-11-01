Paramount+ Drops Teaser, Announces Release Date For Mayor Of Kingstown Season 2

The teaser released on YouTube may only be 20 seconds, but in that brief time, the enticing preview sets the tone for what promises to be a wild follow-up season. The fallout from the dangerous prison riot will be the focus of Season 2 and how the McLusky family will attempt to maintain control in the aftermath of all the mayhem. The video is a smorgasbord of violence and chaos that proves how crucial it is to keep order in a volatile environment. The show looks to raise the stakes in its next iteration, and fans will not have to wait that long to see what the second outing offers. Capping off the tantalizing tease is a release date for the premiere of "The Mayor of Kingstown" Season 2. Viewers should make their calendars for January 15, 2023, because that's when the McLuskys return to the small screen.

Dianne Wiest was certainly excited for fans to see the changes to her character in Season 2 when she revealed that people wouldn't be seeing the same Miriam McLusky they saw in the first ordeal. "Miriam is filled with hate [and] rage. She doesn't believe in family anymore. All she wants to do is reach the mind[s] of prisoners. I think that's a cover for fear of losing her two remaining sons, Jeremy [Renner] and Taylor Handley." Her statements, along with the teaser, prove that things will really be heating up in "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 2, and Paramount+ subscribers should prepare themselves for the chaos that's coming.