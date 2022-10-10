Dianne Wiest Teases Big Changes For Her Mayor Of Kingstown Character In Season 2 - Exclusive

"Mayor of Kingstown" actor Dianne Wiest has seen and done it all in Hollywood. With a resumé spanning back to 1975, she's played every kind of character you can imagine — including the deeply empathetic character Peg from "Edward Scissorhands," a preacher's wife in "Footloose," and now prison volunteer Miriam McLusky in "Mayor of Kingstown." While these roles couldn't be more different from each other, Wiest often infuses some of her own compassion and charm into characters — even for a tough as nails characters like Miriam.

It's no secret that the McLusky family has faced a barrage of family loss living in a town where the people outside of the prison are often just as guilty, if not more, than the ones serving prison sentences. As a result, Wiest's character Miriam has had to develop a hardened persona to protect herself from the vulnerability she can't afford to display. However, when you volunteer to teach unabridged history at a prison, there's an underlying compassion not even Miriam McLusky can hide.

Looper spoke to Wiest during an exclusive interview where she compared her "Mayor of Kingstown" character with Peg from "Edward Scissorhands" and teased big changes in Miriam for Season 2 of "Mayor of Kingstown."