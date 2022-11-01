Ralphie Returns In The New Trailer For A Christmas Story Christmas

Christmas classics don't get much more classic than "A Christmas Story," which has become a treasured holiday tradition in many an American household thanks to repeated showings on cable and home video. It seems that every year affection for Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) and his nostalgic yuletide adventures just grows more and more, and now fans can see Ralphie all grown up with kids of his own and attempting to make the holiday as special as his parents made it when he was a child.

That seems to be the basic gist of "A Christmas Story Christmas," an upcoming sequel to "A Christmas Story" featuring much of the original cast including Ian Petrella, Scott Schwartz, R.D. Robb, and Zack Ward, reprising their respective roles from the original movie: Ralphie's little brother Randy, Flick, Schwartz, and the infamous Scut Farkus, respectively.

If you're excited to see the next generation of the Parker family in action, you'll definitely want to check out the new trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas."