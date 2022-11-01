Jensen Ackles Teases A Possible Directing Credit In A Future Episode Of The Winchesters - Exclusive

Jensen Ackles' foray into directing shouldn't surprise anyone who watched the "Supernatural" Season 1 DVD. In the "Supernatural" bloopers portion, Ackles is enamored with the clapper board, which he messes with throughout the feature. Ackles takes things further in the featurette called "Day in the Life of Jared and Jensen," where he said, "I've slowly become enamored with the camera this season." Lifting up one from around his neck, he added, "Big Jared [Padalecki] bought it for me for my birthday, which is tomorrow, so now I can act like I know what I'm doing on set."

Later, Ackles makes good on his promise when he fiddles with the camera and jokingly does director Tony Wharmby's job while filming the episode "Dead Man's Blood." Suffice it to say, the actor's path into directing was inevitable, and he went on to direct six episodes of "Supernatural" during its run, including fan-favorite episodes like "Soul Survivor."

In 2022, Ackles even directed the "Walker" episode "No Such Thing as Fair Play," where both Ackles and Padalecki got to live out their "Supernatural" series finale dream of having the "Carry On Wayward Son" band Kansas perform during the episode. Now, Ackles is executive producing and narrating the "Supernatural" prequel "The Winchesters." Now the biggest question is: Will Ackles also direct?

The CW invited Looper to the press room at New York Comic Con, where we exclusively spoke to Jensen Ackles about whether he has any plans to direct "The Winchesters."