Jensen Ackles Teases A Possible Directing Credit In A Future Episode Of The Winchesters - Exclusive
Jensen Ackles' foray into directing shouldn't surprise anyone who watched the "Supernatural" Season 1 DVD. In the "Supernatural" bloopers portion, Ackles is enamored with the clapper board, which he messes with throughout the feature. Ackles takes things further in the featurette called "Day in the Life of Jared and Jensen," where he said, "I've slowly become enamored with the camera this season." Lifting up one from around his neck, he added, "Big Jared [Padalecki] bought it for me for my birthday, which is tomorrow, so now I can act like I know what I'm doing on set."
Later, Ackles makes good on his promise when he fiddles with the camera and jokingly does director Tony Wharmby's job while filming the episode "Dead Man's Blood." Suffice it to say, the actor's path into directing was inevitable, and he went on to direct six episodes of "Supernatural" during its run, including fan-favorite episodes like "Soul Survivor."
In 2022, Ackles even directed the "Walker" episode "No Such Thing as Fair Play," where both Ackles and Padalecki got to live out their "Supernatural" series finale dream of having the "Carry On Wayward Son" band Kansas perform during the episode. Now, Ackles is executive producing and narrating the "Supernatural" prequel "The Winchesters." Now the biggest question is: Will Ackles also direct?
The CW invited Looper to the press room at New York Comic Con, where we exclusively spoke to Jensen Ackles about whether he has any plans to direct "The Winchesters."
Paging Director Ackles
Luckily for fans, Jensen Ackles is going to do his best to make his directorial debut on "The Winchesters." He told us, "As far as directing goes, [I'm] hoping for the pickup of a few more episodes for this season. We're doing 13 right now. I'm not available to direct for this first 13."
The actor has been quite busy recently with his role as Soldier Boy on "The Boys" last year, directing an episode of "Walker," and his current series regular role on "Big Sky." Ackles is also slated to resume his voice-acting role as Batman in "Legions of Super-Heroes" alongside Mary Winchester actor Meg Donnelly (who voices Supergirl).
That's not the only snafu when it comes to the first 13 episodes, however. Ackles added, "Plus, we've already booked all our directors. But if we can get picked up for a back five, or a back eight or nine, whatever that looks like, I should be available, and I'm hoping to slot in and direct one."
New episodes of "The Winchesters" air Tuesdays on The CW, with episodes streaming for free on the website and app the following day.