Some Fans Think The Winchesters Is Set In An Alternate Universe

"Supernatural" was on the air for 15 years, and it told many stories during that time. So, when "The Winchesters" prequel series was announced, showrunner Robbie Thompson and his team were tasked with finding the perfect balance of honoring canon while expanding the lore to keep fans invested. So far, though, "The Winchesters" has unleashed some unexpected surprises that many long-term "Supernatural" enthusiasts didn't see coming.

"The Winchesters" chronicles the origin story of Mary (Meg Donnelly) and Dean Winchester (Drake Rodger) as they go around saving people, hunting things. However, their origin tale isn't an authentic retelling of the one "Supernatural" depicted all those years ago. Elsewhere, there is a cabal of interdimensional creatures who want to eradicate the universe. That said, their existence in the "Supernatural" universe was unknown until "The Winchesters."

It's not uncommon for spin-offs and sequels to take some creative liberties with a franchise's canon. However, some elements of "The Winchesters" suggest that the story is set in an alternative universe to that of "Supernatural." Some fans believe this theory too, and it's understandable why. Let's examine the facts.