The Terrifying Folklore That Inspired The Lougarou In The Winchesters Episode 1

During its 15-season run on The CW, "Supernatural" provided horror fans with a perfect mix of overarching apocalyptic storylines and more lowkey monster-of-the-week scenarios. That said, while Sam and Dean's missions to save the world offered more high-stakes storytelling, their everyday battles against the lower-rent monsters in the forgotten corners of Americana were arguably more interesting.

"Supernatural" was fascinated with a wide range of legends from all over the globe. While ghosts and demons were the show's bread-and-butter villains, the series still made time for the world's more obscure monsters, including Wendigos, Shtrigas, and Crocottas. As such, most episodes were a learning experience that invited viewers to research some spooky real-world tales and gain some insight into different cultures' unique superstitions and beliefs.

The prequel series, "The Winchesters," looks set to continue this trend. Episode 1 lays the foundations for a grandiose mystery that will entail our heroes, Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and John Winchester (Drake Rodger), saving the planet from otherworldly beings that can't be stopped with salt and holy water. However, the first installment also unleashes a Lougarou, which has roots in real-life folktales.