Friday The 13th Fans Are Going 'Ki Ki Ki, Ma Ma Ma' To Crystal Lake Prequel News

Jason lives ... again. Crystal Lake's most famous camper is set to return in a surprising format. Early reports state Peacock is developing a new series surrounding the hockey mask killer. Bryan Fuller — who brought NBC's Hannibal adaptation to life — is teaming up with A24 for the project. He's not only writing the pilot but acting as its showrunner and executive producer (via Variety).

The tentatively titled "Crystal Lake" on Peacock is moving away from the prolonged 'sequelitis' that hit the franchise. It was currently at 12 feature films, including the villainous crossover "Freddy vs. Jason" and the 2009 "Friday the 13th" remake. Instead, "Lake" transforms the property into a series. While it might be the first time Voorhees and the location figures into a series, it's not the first time "Friday the 13th" has found itself in a weekly TV format. "Friday the 13th: The Series" ran over three seasons, though anyone expecting Jason would be disappointed — with the series connected to the franchise in name only. Its premise featured two cousins working to retrieve cursed antiques.

Legal woes kept the entire franchise in limbo, which seems to have been resolved with a 2018 court ruling and subsequent determination of who owns the original screenplay in late 2021. With that hurdle seemingly removed, it's time for fans to rejoice about a new chapter in horror history (via CNN).