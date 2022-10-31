Pinocchio Director Guillermo Del Toro's Sacred Sunday Ritual Is Building Model Kits

Everyone has a hobby that helps them unwind, whether it's watching television shows, baking, putting ships in bottles, or playing basketball. Famous directors are no exception to the rule: they're collectors, sports fans, writers, and readers just like you and I.

In Oscar-winning director-writer Guillermo del Toro's case, his hobby is modelmaking. His films — which range from the romantic and highly visual "The Shape of Water" to the sprawling spectacle of his "Hellboy" series — highlight the director's detail-orientated techniques in a way that makes his love of the delicate art of constructing model kits understandable. Whether it's producing miniaturized versions of filmland monsters, tanks, and other assorted objects and figures, he so loves models that his latest film, "Pinocchio," is a tribute to the art of puppetry, a stop-motion animation festival for the eyes and ears.

During a recent interview, del Toro gave fans the lowdown regarding his love of stop-motion animation and modelmaking and how they both have inspired his career moves and helped him relax during his off-hours.