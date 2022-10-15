The First Reviews For Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Are Calling It A Delightfully Strange Spin On The Classic Story

Two movies with the same premise releasing around the same time is a phenomenon that is certainly not unheard of in Hollywood. "White House Down" saw Channing Tatum battling terrorists who have taken over the White House the same year Gerard Butler followed suit in "Olympus Has Fallen." "Armageddon" and "Deep Impact" both revolved around the Earth being threatened by an asteroid, and "Dante's Peak" and "Volcano" told stories of people fleeing lava and ash.

2022's version of this phenomenon sees the story of Pinocchio being told in two very different films. Disney developed one as a live-action remake of their 1940 animated classic "Pinocchio." The other version is a stop-motion production following the wooden puppet on a quest to become a real boy as told by the legendary directorial talent Guillermo del Toro. With del Toro's past works, one expects that his version of the tale will differ greatly from Disney's live-action update.

Of course, audiences are now made up of people who grew up on the Disney version of the story, and deviating from the family-friendly tone could be a risk. But now that "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" has been screened at the London Film Festival, early critics' reviews are in, and they are saying the same thing. While fans will have to wait until December 9 to see the movie on Netflix, these early reviews give us a sense of what kind of magic del Toro has cooked up for audiences this time.