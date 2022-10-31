Looper Asks: Who Is Your Least Favorite Character In The Conners? - Exclusive Survey

The problem with a long-running comedy show with an ensemble cast is that there will always be winners and losers in the minds of fans. Some will gravitate towards some personalities, while others might hope that other personalities completely disappear from a show, which may or may not happen depending on how shared that opinion really is. "The Conners" is a show that was forged from the ashes of "Roseanne," and features many of the characters from the original show, as well as brand new ones. This is on account of the slow march of time, and characters that were young in "Roseanne" have now grown up and had children of their own.

Currently in Season 5, "The Conners" is really the fifteenth season to feature the aforementioned family. Starring long-term alumni like John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Michael Fishman, "The Conners" has also seen new cast members like Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jay R. Ferguson, and Jayden Rey. Recently, we here at Looper decided to craft our own exclusive survey involving the show, asking "The Conners" fans about who their least favorite character is — and there was definitely a clear winner in the unpopular category.