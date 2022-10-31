Looper Asks: Who Is Your Least Favorite Character In The Conners? - Exclusive Survey
The problem with a long-running comedy show with an ensemble cast is that there will always be winners and losers in the minds of fans. Some will gravitate towards some personalities, while others might hope that other personalities completely disappear from a show, which may or may not happen depending on how shared that opinion really is. "The Conners" is a show that was forged from the ashes of "Roseanne," and features many of the characters from the original show, as well as brand new ones. This is on account of the slow march of time, and characters that were young in "Roseanne" have now grown up and had children of their own.
Currently in Season 5, "The Conners" is really the fifteenth season to feature the aforementioned family. Starring long-term alumni like John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Michael Fishman, "The Conners" has also seen new cast members like Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jay R. Ferguson, and Jayden Rey. Recently, we here at Looper decided to craft our own exclusive survey involving the show, asking "The Conners" fans about who their least favorite character is — and there was definitely a clear winner in the unpopular category.
Fans have crowned D.J. Conner as their least favorite character
Polling 606 respondents, our survey asked fans to nominate who is their least favorite character in "The Conners." Our options were Becky Conner-Healy (Lecy Goranson), D.J. Conner (Michael Fishman), Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert), Mark Conner-Healy (Ames McNamara), Harris Conner-Healy (Emma Kenney), and Jackie Harris (Laurie Metcalf). This means that out of our six options, four of them were original cast members, while two are recent additions. However, after our polling was concluded, fans overwhelmingly voted for D.J. Conner as their least favorite character with 24.42% of the vote. The next closest was Darlene with 21.61%, followed by Becky at 17.33%, Mark at 14.19%, Jackie at 11.72%, and finally Harris at 10.72%.
The fact that many seem to not like D.J. Conner must not have been lost on the series creators, who told the actor that he would not be returning for Season 5. Speaking with People, Michael Fishman said, "While I was told I would not be returning for Season 5, Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop. I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion. As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production." Still, it is surprising to see such a long-tenured "Roseanne" and "The Conners" actor viewed so unfavorably when it comes to fan perception.