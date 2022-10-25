50% Of Fans Think This Is The Best Season Of The Conners - Looper Survey
Throughout its five seasons, "The Conners" has taken its titular family of working-class characters, many of whom originated on the classic sitcom "Roseanne," through a gamut of experiences.
Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) switches careers and becomes the wife of Ben Olinsky (Jay R. Ferguson). Darlene's sister, Becky Conner-Healy (Lecy Goranson), embraces sobriety and gives birth to a daughter named Beverly Rose, while their father, Dan Conner (John Goodman), struggles his way through the grieving process and eventually gets married to family friend Louise Goldufski (Katey Sagal). He isn't the only newlywed in the bunch: Jackie Harris (Laurie Metcalf) finally finds true love with Louise's veterinarian brother, Neville (Nat Faxon). Elsewhere, Darlene's kids Harris (Emma Kenney) and Mark Conner-Healy (Ames McNamara) experience growing pains and romantic triumphs and tragedies, as does Mary (Jayden Rey), the daughter of DJ Conner (Michael Fishman).
With all of the monumental life events that have happened in each season, which do our readers think has been the show's best so far? Looper conducted a survey of 606 people around the country and asked them which "The Conners" season is their favorite.
Fans like Season 1 of The Conners the best
Thus far, our readers think the first time is still the best and have voted Season 1 of "The Conners" as their favorite season. The series' first outing, which features the show's characters grappling with the death of matriarch Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr), pulled in 49.5% of the votes in our poll. The season's serious look at what it takes to survive the loss of a parent and spouse — not to mention how to deal with the debris of the imperfect decisions they have made — appears to have truly resonated with fans. Season 1 is also the season in which Becky finds herself moving from surrogate mom to parenting a child of her own thanks to a one-night stand.
The rest of the seasons came in descending order in the poll results. Season 2, which features Beverly Rose's birth and Darlene picking between her ex and her future husband Ben, came in second with 28.22%. Season 3, which shows Becky grappling with her sobriety and Darlene's big career switch, netted 16.67%. And coming in at last place with 5.61% was Season 4, which gives fans multiple weddings and features the memorable episode "Triggered."
Only time will tell how fans ultimately feel about Season 5 and any future seasons of "The Conners" that we might get down the road.